KIRBYVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --A Texas woman is transforming literature into some unique pieces of art.
Devan Slaten of Kirbyville said her friend from Scotland started bookfolding. With so many books laying around, she thought she would try it out.
Slaten told ABC13 that she doesn't want to divulge too much information about the bookfolding process but said it's not very difficult, but it's time consuming and takes a lot of patience. She said she makes marks on the pages from the photo or design and cuts and folds.
"The less detailed ones I can usually knock out in about five hours, but there's been some designs I've done that have taken me over 20 hours to finish," Slaten said. "I mark out the picture or design on the pages
Slaten has done about 300 pieces since she started two years ago.
One book that stood out was an Astros piece. Slaten created one and shared it on his Facebook page during the team's World Series run.
She sells them for a variety of prices, depending on how detailed it is. Some go for as low as $30, while others are $80.
Slaten said she got started with bookfolding as a way to kill time at work, but the more she did it, the more she liked it.
"I've always loved books, so it's awesome to me to see them turned into all these unique and beautiful things. I love seeing the finished product of new designs, and I love seeing people's faces when I make something they've requested," Slaten said.
