Texas-sized man cave Hemi Hideout honors Americana, cars of yesteryear

The Hemi Hideout pays tribute to Americana and cars of yesteryear.

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) --
Located in Brookshire is a hidden Texas landmark and Houston's best-kept secret, the Hemi Hideout.

The Texas-size man cave is a 21,700-square-foot scissor-arched, timberland, octagon-shaped masterpiece and the largest of its type in Texas.

It all started with then-16-year-old John Hovas' love for the Dodge and Plymouth muscles cars of the 1960s and early 70s. The venue today is filled with 24 Mopars, over 600 vintage porcelain and neon signs from as far back as the early 1900s and various antique tractors and motorcycles all restored to their original factory glory.

The Hemi Hideout comes with a 1950s-style diner, soda fountain and state-of-the-art kitchen. There are six large-screen televisions, a stage for live entertainment, western-style bar and a large outdoor patio and fireplace.

The massive building also incorporates many environmentally friendly features including Douglas Fir timber harvested from sustainable forests, R-38 rated structural insulated panels for the walls and roof and geothermal heating and air-conditioning.

The Hemi Hideout is available for private parties and tours, and more than half of their profits go to local charities.

