Town & Country Magazine released its annual list of eligible bachelors, and one of the men they named is a Texas congressman.
U.S. Representative and native Texan, Will Hurd, made the list.
Hurd was the first black Republican to be elected to Congress from Texas. He is originally from San Antonio.
Hurd attended Texas A&M University where he majored in Computer Science. After graduating college, he became an undercover officer in the CIA for nearly 10 years. Last year, Hurd was elected to the 114th Congress.
He told Town & Country that he likes shooting hoops in his old San Antonio neighborhood.
Other bachelors on the list include U.S. senator Cory Booker, Australian billionaire James Packer who was engaged to Mariah Carey, "Spiderman" star Tobey Maguire and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.
