SOCIETY

Texas congressman Will Hurd named on top 50 bachelors of 2017 in Town & Country Magazine

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, visits with a voter outside of a polling site

Town & Country Magazine released its annual list of eligible bachelors, and one of the men they named is a Texas congressman.

U.S. Representative and native Texan, Will Hurd, made the list.

Hurd was the first black Republican to be elected to Congress from Texas. He is originally from San Antonio.

Hurd attended Texas A&M University where he majored in Computer Science. After graduating college, he became an undercover officer in the CIA for nearly 10 years. Last year, Hurd was elected to the 114th Congress.

He told Town & Country that he likes shooting hoops in his old San Antonio neighborhood.

Other bachelors on the list include U.S. senator Cory Booker, Australian billionaire James Packer who was engaged to Mariah Carey, "Spiderman" star Tobey Maguire and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.
Related Topics:
societypoliticsbuzzworthydating
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Snoop Dogg gives Willie Nelson pot-themed sweater
Owner criticized for selling Confederate merchandise
With a selfie, you could be part of Super Bowl 51
PHOTOS: Houston's biggest employers
More Society
Top Stories
9 injuries reported after shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
Music teacher charged with sex assault of child
SeaWorld orca that killed trainer dies
Husband accused of using screwdriver in stabbing death of wife
K-9 officer killed by car after fireworks scare
Police: Missing 7-year-old League City boy found
Show More
The cutest presidential couple celebrates 72 years
Report: Trump to break promise on 'the wall'
Man killed while walking on Fred Hartman Bridge
Local teen accused of killing parents still awaiting trial
103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Houston's biggest employers
PHOTOS: You won't want to try meth after you see what it does to your face
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Photos