Texas Children's Hospital is using the Houston Astros playoff run to do more than just have patients cheer on the team.On Tuesday, a group of kids got a taste of the big leagues with their own nickname, position, and rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."It's a boost the kids needed after the 'Stros lost Game 1."I thought the Astros were going to win, but now they lost, but the L.A. Dodgers won," Tramaine Henderson said.But there's more of a reason behind the singing than just cheering spirits."Music is some of the best medicine that hasn't really been tapped yet," Texas Children's Hospital Music Therapist Marial Biard said.Each of the kids suffers from a traumatic brain injury.To help re-learn words, part of their therapy at Texas Children's includes singing.This week, the lesson is the Astros.Not only because of the music selection, but to teach the kids an important lesson."Just like our players are really, really fighting, your fight is very much the same, and maybe you forgot that word, or you need some helping walking right now, but in the end, look how far you can go," Biard said.