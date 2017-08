The Houston Texans Cheerleaders are bringing more cheer to Texas Children's Hospital today.They are hosting a mini junior cheer camp from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where patients will get the opportunity to meet and cheer with the Texans cheerleaders Families of the patients will also be there to take part in a group cheer.In April, the Texans announced the new group of cheerleaders after hundreds of people showed off their best moves for a chance to win a spot in the squad.