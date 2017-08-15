HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Texans Cheerleaders are bringing more cheer to Texas Children's Hospital today.
They are hosting a mini junior cheer camp from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where patients will get the opportunity to meet and cheer with the Texans cheerleaders.
Families of the patients will also be there to take part in a group cheer.
In April, the Texans announced the new group of cheerleaders after hundreds of people showed off their best moves for a chance to win a spot in the squad.
