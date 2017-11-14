FOOD

Teen celebrates quinceañera with Whataburger photo shoot

NATALIA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas teen is going viral for channeling one thing that represents the Lone Star State - Whataburger.

Twitter user Evelyn Lopez Terrazas coupled her coming-of-age celebration with her love of Whataburger for a Texas-themed quinceañera.

Since her 14th birthday party, Terrazas' friends have been calling her the "Whataburger Model."

Since sharing some of her photos on Twitter on Nov. 5, Terrazas' tweet has received more than 1,500 retweets and 11,000 likes.



