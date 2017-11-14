Teen celebrates quinceañera with Whataburger photo shoot

NATALIA, Texas (KTRK) --A Texas teen is going viral for channeling one thing that represents the Lone Star State - Whataburger.
Twitter user Evelyn Lopez Terrazas coupled her coming-of-age celebration with her love of Whataburger for a Texas-themed quinceañera.
Since her 14th birthday party, Terrazas' friends have been calling her the "Whataburger Model."
Since sharing some of her photos on Twitter on Nov. 5, Terrazas' tweet has received more than 1,500 retweets and 11,000 likes.
I couldn’t wait to post these haha :) pic.twitter.com/lrLULyNTjc— ev (@ev_lpz) November 5, 2017
Need your dose of more Whataburger stories? We've got your covered.
Pastor's song about Whataburger's greatness touches the world
Whataburger throws surprise birthday party for grandpa
Whataburger rap song becomes a fan favorite
Man wearing cowboy hat rides horse into Whataburger
Whataburger creates "Whatastadium" out of food
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff