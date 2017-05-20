SOCIETY

Science teacher turns pep rally into marriage proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

Students help a teacher propose to another teacher at a Beck Junior High pep rally.

KATY, Texas --
It wasn't the football team the students were cheering for at the Beck Junior High School pep rally.

The entire school gathered around as eighth grade science teacher Matt Craven popped the question to sixth grade social studies teacher Kendall Stiefel.

The students helped Craven set up the proposal. Stiefel was blindfolded and walked out under the impression she was playing a game for the pep rally.

When Stiefel lifted the blindfold she was met by Craven waiting for on one knee surrounded by screaming students and staff excited to be apart of this memorable moment.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societymarriagemust-see videoteacherteachersfeel goodKaty
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Good Samaritan returns lost Mother's Day note
Hundreds volunteer for Houston home revitalization project
Pippa Middleton marries in almost-royal event
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Society
Top Stories
What's happening around town today?
Pippa Middleton marries in almost-royal event
Stormy weekend ahead in Houston
Rape victim finds healing in extreme weight loss
Student dies in 'choking game'
Impregnated 12-year-old girl's parents say it was rape
Hundreds volunteer for Houston home revitalization project
Show More
Schools urge parents to talk with children about suicide
Soundgarden's Houston concert cancelled
Good Samaritan returns lost Mother's Day note
Robbers hogtie, beat man during home invasion
Police investigating deadly shooting in SE Houston
More News
Top Video
7 things you should know about excess skin surgery
Rape victim finds healing in extreme weight loss
Memorial service honors fallen HPD officers
Vigil held for children killed in Montgomery Co. fire
More Video