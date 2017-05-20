It wasn't the football team the students were cheering for at the Beck Junior High School pep rally.The entire school gathered around as eighth grade science teacher Matt Craven popped the question to sixth grade social studies teacher Kendall Stiefel.The students helped Craven set up the proposal. Stiefel was blindfolded and walked out under the impression she was playing a game for the pep rally.When Stiefel lifted the blindfold she was met by Craven waiting for on one knee surrounded by screaming students and staff excited to be apart of this memorable moment.