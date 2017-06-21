SOCIETY

Cool Spaces: TGR Exotics Wildlife Park brings exotic animals to Spring

A Spring wildlife park aims to instill a love of animals and conservation into its visitors. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Take a walk on the wild side and get up close and personal with some of the world's most exotic and fascinating endangered animals. TGR Exotics Wildlife Park has more than 100 animals representing 25 species to inspire audiences of all ages.

From porcupines to sloths to wallaroos, all of the animals are raised hands-on and live on 10 acres of wide open space.

Gwen and Troy Scott are the passionate force behind the park, and they said it started with the purchase of a pot-bellied pig and a llama more than 25 years ago.

"Education is a big thing here, as well as conservation," said Gwen. "We have some really unique animals that you don't get to see anywhere else, all at one place, with amazing personalities."

