ZaZa doubles the fun with new luxe hotel and high-rise apartments in Memorial City

Two is better than one. And Houston is about to get double the ZaZa fun when construction of the second location of the luxe hotel chain, Hotel ZaZa Memorial City, at Interstate 10 and Bunker Hill Road, is completed and doors open on December 1.

Sister property, Hotel ZaZa Museum District, has been a hub for visiting celebrities, from Madonna to Jennifer Lopez to Jay-Z and Beyoncé, since it launched in 2007. While the snazzy new outpost at Memorial City will bolster the brand's reputation for lavish rooms and amenities, it will also differ in several ways, including a unique vibe to match its 77024 zip code.

"Our Museum District location fits the neighborhood. It's very dramatic yet classic. Here (at Memorial City), it's lighter. It's more Mid-century modern and has its own distinct flavor," Matthew Nuss, president of Z Resorts, told CultureMap.

