SOCIETY

A look back at the memorable life of Nelson Mandela

EMBED </>More Videos

Nelson Mandela served 27 years in prison before becoming the first black president of South Africa. (Theana Calitz-Bilt)

Today marks the birthday of former South African president Nelson Mandela.

An activist and political prisoner for much of his life, Mandela challenged the authority of Apartheid which segregated based on color in his home country of South Africa.

Mandela was sentenced to life in prison but became a global symbol for change. He was released in 1990 and four years later he was elected the first black president in South Africa by an overwhelming majority. One of Mandela's many crowning achievements was winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.

Mandela remained devoted to peace and social justice until his death in 2013.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyThis Day In Historyhistorynelson mandela
Load Comments
SOCIETY
7 things you learn when you move to Texas
Get your tickets for the CultureMap Country Club Party!
Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston moving
Artificial sweeteners don't help weight loss
More Society
Top Stories
Officers search for chase suspects in N. Harris Co.
2 brothers shot during NW Harris Co. home invasion
Health care bill collapses on arrival in Senate
Transgender Texan posts photo with Abbott to decry bill
Astros' Josh Reddick meeting fans at Whataburger today
STAY ALERT: Watch for another round of storms
Check to see if your vehicle is under recall
Driver on the run after bicyclist struck and killed
Show More
Who can buy the Rockets? Look at potential buyers
FOR SALE: Rockets owner Les Alexander looking for buyer
Social media reacts to Houston Rockets sale
Deputies look into mysterious deaths of man and woman
Family goes to city council after dog shot by officer
More News
Top Video
Tips to prevent your dog from encountering police
Transgender Texan posts photo with Abbott to decry bill
Astros' Josh Reddick meeting fans at Whataburger today
'Tough as nails' officer squirms removing dead snake
More Video