GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --La King's Confectionery is your connection to a bygone era. The cute soda fountain and candy shop on the historic Strand in Galveston features a working 1920s-era soda fountain serving malts, shakes, ice cream sodas, sundaes, splits and floats.
The sweet shop also has a master candy maker who creates all the old-time specialties like peanut brittle, pecan pralines, hand-dipped chocolates, fudges, and of course their famous salt water taffy, which is made right before your eyes.
La King's is the only place in the world that still serves Purity ice cream, which is Texas' first ice cream manufacturer, founded in 1889 on Galveston Island.
The King family has a candy-making history that goes back to the 1920s. The current confectionery originated in 1976 when Jack King took his father's candy recipes, 19th-century formulas and antique equipment handed down to him and made La King's legendary not only with tourists but locals as well.
