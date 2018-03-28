SOCIETY

SURPRISE! Chick-fil-A customer gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Kid crawls under bathroom stall while Chick-fil-A attempts to use bathroom. (Andrew Hall via Storyful) (KTRK)

A customer at a Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg, Virginia, had an unexpected visitor while he was using the restaurant's toilet.

Andrew Hall was attempting to use the restroom when he was interrupted by a kid who popped his head under the stall, wanting to know what his name was.

Hall posted the hilarious video to Twitter.



The video shows the kid crawl under the door and into the stall, engaging his newfound friend in conversation. The boy says that he needs help washing his hands, to which Hall laughingly responds that he thinks they boy's mom might be outside.

The kid then leaves, opening the cubicle door to get out, and hilariously suggests Hall locks the door.

The priceless exchange has racked up over 230,000 retweets -- including a response from a man claiming to be the boy's father.

"Hey, Drew. That's my boy. I'm terribly sorry for the intrusion. He's very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much. You handled it extremely well," Len Stevens posted on Twitter. "Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor about this!"

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyviral videochick-fil-afunny videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston: Previous episodes
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
More Society
Top Stories
Houston area under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
Show More
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
Corey Feldman says he was stabbed while sitting in his car
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Prisoner escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old student in classroom
More News
Top Video
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
More Video