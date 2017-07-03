SKYDRONE13

Surfs up! SkyDrone13 captures red flags at Galveston Beach

SkyDrone13 captures red flags at Galveston Beach. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rough conditions have made their way to Galveston Beach, prompting red flags along the water. Take a look at SkyDrone13 video from above the beach.

