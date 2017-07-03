Today's Top Stories
SKYDRONE13
Surfs up! SkyDrone13 captures red flags at Galveston Beach
Email
share
share
tweet
email
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2179140" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
SkyDrone13 captures red flags at Galveston Beach. (KTRK)
KTRK
Monday, July 03, 2017 08:50PM
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rough conditions have made their way to Galveston Beach, prompting red flags along the water. Take a look at SkyDrone13 video from above the beach.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
