KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) --Proceeds from an all-day, family-friendly fundraiser on Saturday will support the work of Texas EquuSearch.
Keith Mercado is holding the fifth annual Kemah Bay Day fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 1.
The free event features fishing from a 200-foot pier, face painting, an umbrella and tutu parade and a pirate ship.
Organizers will also hold a raffle to raise money for EquuSearch. Tickets cost $5 each or $20 for five.
From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Royal Flush will take the stage for a live musical performance, and a fireworks show will kick off at 9:30 p.m.
Crazy Alan's Swamp Shack and Landry's will provide food for up to 300 guests.
With 600 members, nonprofit Texas EquuSearch provides house-mounted search and recovery efforts for lost and missing people throughout the greater Houston area. The organization has lent its resources to nearly 1,500 missing person cases.
Tim Miller founded Texas EquuSearch back in 2000, six years after his daughter, Laura, was kidnapped and killed.
"For many years I felt like this poor victim and wanted to throw in the towel and give up," Miller told ABC13 earlier this year. "I don't know what kept me going. I think it was that little voice I used to hear out there, 'Dad, don't quit.'"
