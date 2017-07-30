WEEKEND GUIDE

Sunday funday: Catch fireworks in Galveston tonight and more weekend events

EMBED </>More Videos

The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!

Sunday, July 30
Kids' Backporch Productions: Once Upon a Mattress
2337 N Galveston Ave., Pearland
3:00 p.m.

I Love the '90s: The Party Continues Tour
NRG Center
7:00 p.m.

Last Chance Celebration Solarize Houston
Axelrad Beer Garden, Houston
Join the grassroots movement to bring clean energy to Houston.
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
BCO Gear Swap
Live Oak Bar & Grill, Houston
8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Houston Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.

Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk

Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyeventssummer funweekend guideHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEEKEND GUIDE
What's happening around town today?
Houston's first outdoor roller rink opens today
Events that you don't want to miss today
Houston's famous Beer Can House
More weekend guide
SOCIETY
Family celebrates fifth Eagle Scout accomplishment
Vans Warped Tour insider tips you need to know
Heights Theater designated National Historic Place
Remembering Marvin Zindler: A legacy of kindness and love
More Society
Top Stories
MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 local murders arrested
Amazon Treasure Truck offers deals on most-wanted items
Wanted fugitives on the run north of Houston
Firefighters rescue dog intentionally hit by driver
Foul play 'not ruled out' after missing woman's body found
Apple deals death blow to once-revolutionary iPod
North Korea says missile test puts much of US in range
Hobby Airport hits record-setting 102 degrees
Show More
Leaders in Congress outraged by border agency investigation
Manvel football star commits to Texas A&M
Burglars hit west Houston home in bright SUV
Oreo Beer and other Texas State Fair foods you must try
Harris County Sheriff responds to Trump's speech
More News
Top Video
Amazon Treasure Truck offers deals on most-wanted items
Wanted fugitives on the run north of Houston
Burglars hit west Houston home in bright SUV
Give Fido a private vacation at Rummy's Beach Club
More Video