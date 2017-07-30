HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!
Sunday, July 30
Kids' Backporch Productions: Once Upon a Mattress
2337 N Galveston Ave., Pearland
3:00 p.m.
I Love the '90s: The Party Continues Tour
NRG Center
7:00 p.m.
Last Chance Celebration Solarize Houston
Axelrad Beer Garden, Houston
Join the grassroots movement to bring clean energy to Houston.
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
BCO Gear Swap
Live Oak Bar & Grill, Houston
8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Houston Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.
Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff