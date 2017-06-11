SOCIETY

Summer of Love comes to life on trippy Rolls Royce

It's not your typical hippie car -- A San Rafael woman has created a colorful tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love.

SAN RAFAEL, California --
It's not your typical hippie car -- A woman in San Rafael, California has created a colorful tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love.

Donna Ewald Huggins showed ABC7 News her Rolls Royce, which she decorated with mementos from that era.

There are original posters from legendary concerts and thousands of flowers.

Huggins was only 13 during the Summer of Love, but she went to many concerts and got more than 100 autographs from iconic artists.

"You could go backstage and say, "I really would like to get Jimmi Hendrix' autograph,' and the fellow said, 'Go ahead, he's up on the roof of Winterland. Go talk to him. He's up in the study. Go ahead.' Nobody stopped you from doing anything."

Huggins plans to keep the car as a rolling tribute to the Summer of Love for many years.

If you want to see it in person, the car will be on exhibit Saturday during the Magic Mountain Music Festival at Mount Tam State Park.

