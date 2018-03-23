HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --There's no question we are living in politically divisive times.
But two local high school students are hoping to cut the noise and bridge the divide.
Adam Hoffman and Alex Kontoyiannis have organized a "Day of Unity" at Bellaire High School. Hoffman is chair of High School Republicans of Texas and Kontoyiannis is the President of High School Democrats.
Together they're bringing together more than 300 high schoolers along with Mayor Sylvester Turner, Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Joaquin Castro, and the heads of the Republican and Democrat Parties of Texas to talk about how to curb the nastiness in politics.
"This event is to bring us together for conversation, and as people, and good-willed Americans," said Hoffman.
"The political atmosphere in general has been very toxic," said Kontoyiannis. "And we wanted to bring this convention together to connect kids and for them to understand there can be conversation and dialogue between different party lines."
The free event runs all day on Sunday. Everyone is invited to attend.
