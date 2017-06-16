SOCIETY

Graduate student mowing lawns in 50 states for good cause

Teen mows lawns for a good reason. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on June 15, 2017. (WPVI)

A young man is on a 50-state grass-cutting mission, spreading the message of giving back.

Rodney Smith mows lawns for those in need. The graduate student from Alabama has traveled across the country.

He cuts grass, and inspires others to make a difference in their community.

It all started with one act of kindness.

"Back in 2015, I saw an elderly man outside cutting his grass, and it looked like he was struggling. From that day I decided I wanted to cut grass free for the elderly, disabled, single-parent mothers, and veterans," Smith said.

Since then, Smith has created the non-profit Raising Men Lawn Care Service.

More than 100 young people nationwide have joined the program to cut grass and help others.

As for Smith's tour, he just completed his 49th state - Alaska.

He heads to Hawaii Thursday, the final state on his journey of compassion.

SOCIETY
