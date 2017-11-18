Student honors fallen HPD officer with portrait

An eighth grader in Tennessee has created a touching tribute to one of the brave men killed during Hurricane Harvey.Freddy Mathis drew a portrait of Houston police officer Steve Perez, who drowned while reporting to work at the height of the storm.School officials say his piece will be delivered to the Houston Police Department after Thanksgiving.Houston Police heard about the heartwarming gift and sent a message to Freddy saying, "thank you for sharing your talent with us."