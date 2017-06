Texas State Senator Sylvia Garcia discusses some of the repercussions experienced when the American born children of deported Mexican nationals are forced to live in a country they know little about.In the United States, there are roughly 5 million children under the age of 18 with at least one parent living in the country illegally. Almost 80 percent of these young people are U.S. citizens.State Senator Garcia offers advice in the video above on what families should do to prepare in the case of deportation.