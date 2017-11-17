WEEKEND GUIDE

Start the holiday week with some weekend fun

(Matthew Mead)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for some fun events close to home this weekend? Look no further!

Friday, November 17

Annie, JR. at the Sugar Land Auditorium
Sugar Land Auditorium
7:30 p.m.

Gingerbread Market
Sweetwater Country Club, Sugar Land
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Twilight Gala: A Wild Night for Wild Life
The Houstonian Hotel
ABC13's Tom Koch will serve as emcee for the evening.
6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

The Rise and Rise of Daniel Rocket
3200 College Park Drive, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Stomp
The Grand, Galveston
8:00 p.m.

Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
8:00 p.m.

Mozart's The Magic Flute
Opera in the Heights, Houston
7:30 p.m.

Luchadora!
Lyndall Finley Wortham Theatre, University of Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

UH Choruses: On Light and Love
Moores Opera House
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Winners
UH School of Theatre & Dance, Studio 208
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Fresh Arts Winter Holiday Art Market "Ugly Sweater" Preview Party
Winter Street Studios, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Max Stalling With The Broken Spokes
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, Houston
9:00 p.m.

2017 4th Annual Nora's Home Golf Classic
Hermann Park Golf Course, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The Art of Sophia Vari
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Holiday Market at Riverstone
The Club at Riverstone, Sugar Land
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Please bring one canned food item.

World Corporate Games Grand Parade
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 18

Annie, JR. at the Sugar Land Auditorium
Sugar Land Auditorium
3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Alice in Wonderland a Musical
Pearland Little Theatre
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Ice at Discovery Green Kick Off Day
Discovery Green
11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
8:00 p.m.

Via Colori The Street Painting Festival
Downtown Houston at Memorial Square at City Hall
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Mozart's The Magic Flute
Opera in the Heights, Houston
7:30 p.m.

Soulful Thanksgiving Drag Brunch
Piggy's Kitchen & Bar, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

All About Austria: Tasting & Seminar with Sean McNeely
Camerata at Paulie's, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

By Golly! Let's Get Jolly! Holiday Extravaganza
Children's Museum of Houston
10:00 a.m.

Luchadora!
Lyndall Finley Wortham Theatre, University of Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Houston Happy Hikers 10km/5km Walk in Seabrook
Miramar Park, Seabrook
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Winners
UH School of Theatre & Dance, Studio 208
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The Art of Sophia Vari
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Mistletoe Market
Bagby Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Harvest the Block
4101 Almeda Rd., Houston
12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The Art of Living Well with Chris Shepherd
5403 Golden Manor Drive, Fulshear
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Fresh Arts presents Winter Holiday Art Market
2101 Winter Street, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Holy Ghost and School Bazaar
Holy Ghost Parish, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Thanksgiving Market
9601 W. Fairmount Parkway, La Porte
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Holidays in the Plaza featuring Freedom Center Church
Sugar Land Town Square
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Holidays in the Plaza featuring Heart & Soul Show Choir
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Bel Inizio's Kid's Fall Festival
15300 University Blvd., Sugar Land
7:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Friendswood Art in the Park
1100 Friendswood Dr., Friendswood
10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Winter Kids Festival
Kingwood
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Jingle & Mingle at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Hello, Trees! A Walking Serenade
6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Runs through February 25.

Winter Flea by Night presented by Green Mountain Energy
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Frostival

Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Art in the Park
Evelyn's Park Conservancy
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 19

Annie, JR. at the Sugar Land Auditorium
Sugar Land Auditorium
3:30 p.m.

Stomp
The Grand, Galveston
3:00 p.m.

Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody
Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
2:30 p.m.

Via Colori The Street Painting Festival
Downtown Houston at Memorial Square at City Hall
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Mozart's The Magic Flute
Opera in the Heights, Houston
2:00 p.m.

Luchadora!
Lyndall Finley Wortham Theatre, University of Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Road to Russia - Tournament #2
Sports Creek, Polk
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Holiday Cookie Tasting
The Club at Aliana, Richmond
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Winners
UH School of Theatre & Dance, Studio 208
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Pink Pins, Racking Dollars for Scholars
University of Houston Student Center Game Room
2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The Art of Sophia Vari
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Mistletoe Market
Bagby Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Fresh Arts presents Winter Holiday Art Market
2101 Winter Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Friendswood Art in the Park
1100 Friendswood Dr., Friendswood
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The HillBenders present The Who's TOMMY: A Bluegrass Opry
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:00 p.m.

Hello, Trees! A Walking Serenade
6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Runs through February 25.

Pecan Harvest Festival
Historic Downtown Richmond
12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston

