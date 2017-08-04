SOCIETY

Saint Arnold Brewery partnered up with the YMCA for their Operation Backpack (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the new school year around the corner, hundreds of students will not have the school supplies they need to be successful.

In addition to ABC13 teaming up with the YMCA for Operation Backpack, Houston's very own Saint Arnold's Brewery has joined the cause as well.

They are asking visitors to bring backpacks and school supplies to the Brewery from Friday Aug. 4 through Sunday Aug. 6.

Along with helping the children, they will be helping your bellies!

Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day!

The brewery will be serving root beer floats and offer classic and variations of the float with Fat Cat Creamery Ice Cream.

The event last from noon until 5 p.m.

Related Topics:
societyoperation backpackbreweryHouston
