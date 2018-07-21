SOCIETY

Starbucks set to open its first U.S. sign language store this year

EMBED </>More Videos

Starbucks set to open sign language store in October (KTRK)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) --
Starbucks is opening a branch in Washington D.C., where every worker will be proficient in American Sign Language.

The coffee house will be close to Gallaudet University, the world's only liberal arts institution of higher learning for the deaf.

Starbucks says at least 20 deaf and hard-of-hearing employees will be hired for the so-called "signing store" location. All workers who have hearing will be required to become fluent in sign language.

The coffee shop will also have art by deaf and hearing impaired artists, and will hold events for the local deaf community.

The signing store will be the first of its kind in the United States, but Starbucks has worked with the deaf community in other markets.

A Malaysian store staffed by deaf baristas opened in 2016. It features wall art that has the word Starbucks spelled out in American Sign Language.

Starbucks' signing store will be open in October.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystarbucksdeafu.s. & worldcoffeeWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News