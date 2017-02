A recent order at Starbucks may have been the most complicated - ever.It's great that you can customize your drink order, but a customer may have taken it a bit far with 27 requests asking for 19, yes, 19 ingredients. It's basically a barista's nightmare.A photo shared on Reddit shows a receipt allegedly taken by a Starbucks barista of a 19-ingredient Frappuccino. It included banana, strawberry, blueberry, and four types of milk. The drink also contained Matcha powder, a finely ground and processed green tea.Here's the order:With heavy creamLactaid (lactose-free) milkIn a Venti cupNo waterHoneyEx (extra) Caramel DrizzleEx (extra) Greek yogurtFoam34 degreesStrawberryAdd Frapp chipsNo whip (whipped cream)Add agave (syrup)0.3 with almond milk0.5 with soy0.14 with creamNo iceStevia Monk Frt UsEx (extra) Coconut flakesMatcha powderW/ room (customer does not want a cup filled to the top)Banana2 protein powderRaw sugarNo sweet creamBlueberry topping0.152 with coconut milk