SOCIETY

Saint Arnold Brewery partners up with the YMCA for Operation Backpack

EMBED </>More Videos

Saint Arnold Brewery partnered up with the YMCA for their Operation Backpack (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the new school year around the corner, hundreds of students will not have the school supplies they need to be successful.

In addition to ABC13 teaming up with the YMCA for Operation Backpack, Houston's very own Saint Arnold Brewery has joined the cause as well.

They are asking visitors to bring backpacks and school supplies to the brewery from Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

Along with helping the children, they will be helping your bellies!

Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day!

The brewery will be serving root beer floats and offer classic and variations of the float with Fat Cat Creamery Ice Cream.

The event lasts from noon until 5 p.m.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyoperation backpackbreweryHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Cancer survivor dedicated to inspiring others
The Houston area is a wonderland this weekend
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
Local veteran receives Bronze Star 48 years later
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-cop accused in deadly DWI crash found dead
HPD investigating earlier crash with woman who killed cop
Gunfire nearly hits children playing in Crosby pool
Babysitter helps resuscitate child found at bottom of pool
School cop busted for alleged child porn
Scattered afternoon downpours this weekend
Monitoring 2 tropical waves that may develop next week
Mother of murdered man calls his accused lover a liar
Show More
Houston Restaurant Weeks locations outside the loop
Goats and yoga - You know you want to
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli convicted on 3 counts
Selena's brother a no-show for court date
Ousted deputy appealing termination after Denny's fight
More News
Top Video
Gunfire nearly hits children playing in Crosby pool
School cop busted for alleged child porn
Ex-cop accused in deadly DWI crash found dead
Goats and yoga - You know you want to
More Video