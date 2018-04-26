SOCIETY

Spotted: Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel stops for photo at Walmart

Keep your eyes peeled for Astros players. This time, Yuli Gurriel was spotted at Walmart. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros players - they're just like us!

First a woman spotted second baseman Jose Altuve at her neighborhood H-E-B on W. Alabama Street and managed to snap a selfie with him during the grocery run.

Now first baseman Yuli Gurriel has shown up at Walmart.

Viewer Marquita Esqueda sent ABC13 a picture of Gurriel at the Walmart location in the Heights Wednesday.

No word on the exact time of the Walmart run. The Astros were in town to beat the Angels 5-2, but it's not clear if Gurriel high-tailed it from Minute Maid Park to get to Walmart.

Astros fans, it's just more proof that you need to keep your eyes peeled for an Astros player when you're out and about!

RELATED: Jose Altuve takes selfie with Astros fan at H-E-B

Jose Altuve takes selfie with Astros fan at H-E-B

