Spin your way into an awesome weekend in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!
Friday, July 7
Make A Wish! Tanabata Japanese Star Festival
Children's Museum of Houston
11:00 a.m.
Philip Griffin Band Event
Armadillo Palace, Houston
9:00 p.m.
Giving Spirits Benefiting Caiden's Hope
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m.
Movie Night: Jumanji
The Square at Memorial City
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Fresh Fridays After Five Summer Music Series
JAM Park 3705 Lyons
5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Ken Gaines
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Bat Chat: Waugh Bridge Bat Colony
Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, Houston
Arrive 15-30 minutes before sunset
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Fidget Spinner Challenge
Children's Museum of Houston
11:00 a.m.
Splice Records 3 year anniversary celebration
Shoeshine Charley's Big Top Lounge, Houston
8:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.
28th Annual Shrimp Boil
Pasadena Convention Center
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Movie Under the Moon
Sugar Land Town Square
8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: David Delagarza
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Yoga in the Park
Jones Reflection Pool, Hermann Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
Bank of America Screen on the Green: Trolls
Discovery Green
8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Smitty's Day at the Park
Levy Park Conservancy, Houston
Free football, cheer, music, art and literacy camp.
8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Waterway Nights Live Music: Time Warp
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
HTXO Hiking Zen
Mason Park, Houston
8:45a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Sunday Night Live featuring Adam & Laura Watson
The Plaza at City Centre
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Whataburger Super Duper Celebration
1405 W. Highway 332, Clute, TX
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
