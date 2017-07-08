Spin your way into an awesome weekend in Houston

WEEKEND GUIDE

The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Friday, July 7

Make A Wish! Tanabata Japanese Star Festival
Children's Museum of Houston
11:00 a.m.

Philip Griffin Band Event
Armadillo Palace, Houston
9:00 p.m.

Giving Spirits Benefiting Caiden's Hope
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m.

Movie Night: Jumanji
The Square at Memorial City
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Fresh Fridays After Five Summer Music Series
JAM Park 3705 Lyons
5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Ken Gaines
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Bat Chat: Waugh Bridge Bat Colony
Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, Houston
Arrive 15-30 minutes before sunset

Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Fidget Spinner Challenge
Children's Museum of Houston
11:00 a.m.

Splice Records 3 year anniversary celebration
Shoeshine Charley's Big Top Lounge, Houston
8:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

28th Annual Shrimp Boil
Pasadena Convention Center
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Movie Under the Moon
Sugar Land Town Square
8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: David Delagarza
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Yoga in the Park
Jones Reflection Pool, Hermann Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Bank of America Screen on the Green: Trolls
Discovery Green
8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Smitty's Day at the Park
Levy Park Conservancy, Houston
Free football, cheer, music, art and literacy camp.
8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The Waterway Nights Live Music: Time Warp
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

HTXO Hiking Zen
Mason Park, Houston
8:45a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Sunday Night Live featuring Adam & Laura Watson
The Plaza at City Centre
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Whataburger Super Duper Celebration
1405 W. Highway 332, Clute, TX
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk

Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

