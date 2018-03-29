SUPERHEROES

Spider-Man mesmerizes kids at Spring Chick-fil-A after taking off mask

Spider-Man mesmerizes kids at Spring Chick-fil-A after taking off mask (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
He's one of your favorite Marvel superheroes - Spider-Man.

But without the mask, he's just Peter Parker. And unfortunately, some kids at a Chick-fil-A in Spring got a shocking reveal when a man dressed as Spider-Man sat down to eat and suddenly took off his mask.

The kids were stunned. Video shows them just staring at "Spider-Man" in absolute shock and mesmerized that he wasn't a hero after all.

If you have a child who loves superheros, you know how heartbreaking it could be to see this go down.

"He forgot he was a hero," Claudia told ABC13, the woman who recorded the video.

She said Spider-Man was actually talking to the kids before he took off his mask. They even invited him to play.

Fortunately, based on the short clip, none of the kids broke out in tears.
