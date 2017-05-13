SOCIETY

Special needs elementary students take on Tough Mudder

Houston's De Zavala Elementary School special needs students participated and finished the Tough Mudder.

CENTRAL, Texas (KTRK) --
Usually there's nothing cute about the Tough Mudder obstacle course, but a group of special needs students from Houston's De Zavala Elementary School changed that.

A class of 28 students participated in the 'Mini-Mudder,' which is a one-mile obstacle course that focuses on teamwork and is designed for children ages seven to 12.
Within the participating special needs class, there are disabilities ranging from autism, intellectual disabilities, orthopedic impairments and speech impairments.

The goal was to encourage all of the little Mini-Mudder runners to overcome any obstacles that came their way.

The class not only participated, but finished the obstacle course on May 6 with smiling faces.

