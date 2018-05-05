SOCIETY

Special election today for late Larry Green's council district

Special election today for the late Larry Green's council district

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A special election is being held to determine who will fill in the district K seat of Houston councilman, Larry Green.

Green, was found dead in mid-March during a welfare check after having missed a meeting.

An autopsy later determined his death as an accident. Tests showed he had a combined toxicity of chloroethane and methamphetamine.

There are 28 polling locations opened until 7 p.m. for this special election.

Dozens of other jurisdictions across the area will also hold elections.
