HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A special election is being held to determine who will fill in the district K seat of Houston councilman, Larry Green.
Green, was found dead in mid-March during a welfare check after having missed a meeting.
An autopsy later determined his death as an accident. Tests showed he had a combined toxicity of chloroethane and methamphetamine.
There are 28 polling locations opened until 7 p.m. for this special election.
Dozens of other jurisdictions across the area will also hold elections.