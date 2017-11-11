SOCIETY

Special dinner put together for homeless veterans in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A special dinner was held Saturday night for homeless veterans across Houston.

At Loaves and Fishes in downtown Houston, Veterans Day was about taking care of vets in need.

"Today, we're going to have a special meal for the veterans," a worker said.

Volunteer Hermann Carrier came out to help give back.

"I can't go to war and fight, but they need someone to offer them everything they can get on Veterans Day," he said.

"It's a good thing to honor your soldiers and your veterans like that and a lot of them are senior citizens," added Sidney Alridge, a Navy veteran.

The city of Houston paid tribute to veterans with a special ceremony downtown.



