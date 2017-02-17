Soldier surprises son with fire truck homecoming

Grab the tissues! These soldier surprises will have you laughing and crying!

Another heartwarming soldier surprise homecoming has taken place, and this time it was in Salem County.Five-year-old Jace is a big fan of fire trucks and became excited when one rolled up to his house Thursday.What he didn't know was that his dad was hiding inside.Tom is in the Air Force and had been deployed for six months.Now he is home for the next month.