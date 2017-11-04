SOCIETY

Returning soldier proposes with help of marching band

A U.S. soldier returning home decided to enlist an entire marching band to help him propose. (KTRK)

IOWA CITY, IOWA (KTRK) --
A U.S. soldier returning home from training decided to enlist an entire marching band to help him propose.

Last Saturday at a University of Iowa football game, Army Lieutenant Isaac Anderson proposed to his girlfriend Grace as the Hawkeye Marching Band played.

She is a member of the band and he used to be in the band as a drum major, but is now stationed in Georgia.

After his return home, Isaac proposed to Grace right there in the stands.

She said yes.
