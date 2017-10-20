  • LIVE VIDEO Live streaming weather coverage from ABC13
WEEKEND GUIDE

So much fun fall stuff to do in Houston it's scary!

EMBED </>More Videos

See some of the trendiest Halloween costumes for kids this year. (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for some fun events close to home this weekend? Look no further!

Friday, October 20

The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Moores Opera House, Houston
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The Secret Garden
Houston Hobby Center
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Wounded Warrior Watch Jamboree & Auction
Billy's Hall, Pearland
4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

66th Annual Pink Elephant Sale
Bayou City Event Center, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

2017 Fall Luncheon with Rob Lowe
Hilton Americas-Houston
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Balloonapalooza Fall Fest
Constellation Field, Sugar Land
4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Picnic for the Park
River Pointe Church, Richmond
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

P-6 Farms Lone Star Maize and Festival
963 Poole's Road, Montgomery
10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

A Haunting at Bear Branch Park
Recreation at Bear Branch Park
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Froberg's Farm Corn Maze and Fall Festival
Froberg's Farm
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Dungeon of Doom Haunted House
Kemah Boardwalk
5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Paw Patrol Roll Patrol Road Tour
Target, Katy
3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Family Fun Night
2701 Cypress Point Drive, Missouri City
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Boo on the Boardwalk: Freaky Fridays
Kemah Boardwalk
5:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 21

The Secret Garden
Houston Hobby Center
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Wounded Warrior Watch Jamboree & Auction
Billy's Hall, Pearland
4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

66th Annual Pink Elephant Sale
Bayou City Event Center, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Houston Congenital Heart Walk
Memorial Park Conervancy, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Walk for Sickle Cell
MacGregor Park
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Inspiration Stage presents Zanadu JR.
Sugar Land Auditorium
Visit the website for specific times.

Annual Texian Market Days Festival
George Ranch Historial Park, Richmond
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Balloonapalooza Fall Fest
Constellation Field, Sugar Land
4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Majic 102.1 Under The Stars
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
6:00 p.m.

P-6 Farms Lone Star Maize and Festival
963 Poole's Road, Montgomery
Noon - 5:00 p.m.

Run For Hope
9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands
7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

A Haunting at Bear Branch Park
Recreation at Bear Branch Park
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

20th Annual Art-ober-fest
Galveston
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Wings Over Houston Airshow
Ellington Airport, Houston
11:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

SoléAna Stables Creepy Crawl
11200 Broadway Street, Pearland
7:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Froberg's Farm Corn Maze and Fall Festival
Froberg's Farm
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Dungeon of Doom Haunted House
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m. - Midnight

Child Advocate's Superhero Fun Run
City Centre
8:00 a.m.

Toy Cadillac Band
Goode's Armadillo Palace, Houston
8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Houston Happy Hikers 10k/5k Walk
Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

8th Annual Kiwanis Sealy Fall Classic Bike Ride
Sealy Business & Professional Women's Park Pavilion
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Monster Mash Halloween Drag Brunch
Piggy's Kitchen & Bar, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sculptures in Art Alley
Sawyer Yards
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The Groves 2nd Annual Fall-tober Fest
Groves Elementary, Humble
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Energy Day 2017
Sam Houston Park
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

PAW Patrol Roll Patrol Road Tour
Target 8500 Main Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

AARP Block Party at Wings Over Houston
Ellington Airport, Houston

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The Search for Lafitte's Gold
Five Points Town Plaza , La Porte
4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Pasadena Little Theatre's Artisan Craft Show
4318 Allen Genoa Road, Pasadena
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Jaguar Club of Houston's 40th Annual Concours D'Elegance Car Show
Sugar Land Town Square
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Pin It Expo
Stafford Centre
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival
Nature Discovery Center - Russ Pitman Park
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

FUMC Pumpkin Fest
Faith United Methodist Church, The Woodlands
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Great Pumpkin Celebration at Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops - Pearland
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Zombie Party
Kemah Boardwalk
5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Howl-O-Ween Fest

Oak Meadow Park
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Houston Korean Cultural Festival
Discovery Green
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Boo on the Boardwalk: Scary Saturdays
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 22

Lucha Empire: Wildly entertaining Mexican Masked Wrestling Event
Los Rieles, Houston
3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Beer & Cheese Pairing
2000 Lyons Ave., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Secret Garden
Houston Hobby Center
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Wounded Warrior Watch Jamboree & Auction
Billy's Hall, Pearland
4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

6th Annual Fall Fest
North Shore Rotary Pavilion, Houston
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Joshua Bell Live in Concert
The Grand, Galveston
3:00 p.m.

Balloonapalooza Fall Fest
Constellation Field, Sugar Land
4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

20th Annual Art-ober-fest
Galveston
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Wings Over Houston Airshow
Ellington Airport, Houston
11:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

Froberg's Farm Corn Maze and Fall Festival
Froberg's Farm
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Dungeon of Doom Haunted House
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

PAW Patrol Roll Patrol Road Tour
Target 8500 Main Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

AARP Block Party at Wings Over Houston
Ellington Airport, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival
Nature Discovery Center - Russ Pitman Park
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Great Pumpkin Celebration at Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops - Pearland
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Boo on the Boardwalk: Spooky Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
1:00 p.m.

For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyeventssummer funweekend guideHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEEKEND GUIDE
Getting around downtown Houston will be extra tricky
Houston's first outdoor roller rink opens today
Events that you don't want to miss today
Houston's famous Beer Can House
More weekend guide
SOCIETY
Choose kindness to help stop bullying
How Burger King is making a point about bullying
Panthers take center stage for Friday Flyover
Alvin Marine surprises daughter in homecoming
More Society
Top Stories
Heavy showers to stick around today and into weekend
Teen cousins targeted in drive-by shooting
Driver accused of hitting girlfriend with truck arrested
Panthers take center stage for Friday Flyover
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Dickinson residents must agree not to boycott Israel for aid
Teen charged in shooting death of Galveston hotel guard
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
Show More
Heights porch pirate makes off with Halloween decor
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
Fans send prayers to Astros in Game 6
Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, booted from CIA
Wooo! Flair, Drexler to join Astros pregame ceremonies
More News
Top Video
How Burger King is making a point about bullying
Whitney Mercilus talks injury and charity event
Dickinson residents must agree not to boycott Israel for aid
70 years later: WWII letters found in local library
More Video