So much fun fall stuff to do in Houston it's scary!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Looking for some fun events close to home this weekend? Look no further!
Friday, October 20
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Moores Opera House, Houston
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
The Secret Garden
Houston Hobby Center
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Wounded Warrior Watch Jamboree & Auction
Billy's Hall, Pearland
4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
66th Annual Pink Elephant Sale
Bayou City Event Center, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
2017 Fall Luncheon with Rob Lowe
Hilton Americas-Houston
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Balloonapalooza Fall Fest
Constellation Field, Sugar Land
4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Picnic for the Park
River Pointe Church, Richmond
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
P-6 Farms Lone Star Maize and Festival
963 Poole's Road, Montgomery
10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
A Haunting at Bear Branch Park
Recreation at Bear Branch Park
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Froberg's Farm Corn Maze and Fall Festival
Froberg's Farm
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Dungeon of Doom Haunted House
Kemah Boardwalk
5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Paw Patrol Roll Patrol Road Tour
Target, Katy
3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Family Fun Night
2701 Cypress Point Drive, Missouri City
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Boo on the Boardwalk: Freaky Fridays
Kemah Boardwalk
5:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 21
The Secret Garden
Houston Hobby Center
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Wounded Warrior Watch Jamboree & Auction
Billy's Hall, Pearland
4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
66th Annual Pink Elephant Sale
Bayou City Event Center, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Houston Congenital Heart Walk
Memorial Park Conervancy, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Walk for Sickle Cell
MacGregor Park
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Inspiration Stage presents Zanadu JR.
Sugar Land Auditorium
Visit the website for specific times.
Annual Texian Market Days Festival
George Ranch Historial Park, Richmond
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Balloonapalooza Fall Fest
Constellation Field, Sugar Land
4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Majic 102.1 Under The Stars
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
6:00 p.m.
P-6 Farms Lone Star Maize and Festival
963 Poole's Road, Montgomery
Noon - 5:00 p.m.
Run For Hope
9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands
7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
A Haunting at Bear Branch Park
Recreation at Bear Branch Park
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
20th Annual Art-ober-fest
Galveston
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Wings Over Houston Airshow
Ellington Airport, Houston
11:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
SoléAna Stables Creepy Crawl
11200 Broadway Street, Pearland
7:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Froberg's Farm Corn Maze and Fall Festival
Froberg's Farm
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Dungeon of Doom Haunted House
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m. - Midnight
Child Advocate's Superhero Fun Run
City Centre
8:00 a.m.
Toy Cadillac Band
Goode's Armadillo Palace, Houston
8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Houston Happy Hikers 10k/5k Walk
Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
8th Annual Kiwanis Sealy Fall Classic Bike Ride
Sealy Business & Professional Women's Park Pavilion
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Monster Mash Halloween Drag Brunch
Piggy's Kitchen & Bar, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sculptures in Art Alley
Sawyer Yards
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
The Groves 2nd Annual Fall-tober Fest
Groves Elementary, Humble
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Energy Day 2017
Sam Houston Park
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
PAW Patrol Roll Patrol Road Tour
Target 8500 Main Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
AARP Block Party at Wings Over Houston
Ellington Airport, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
The Search for Lafitte's Gold
Five Points Town Plaza , La Porte
4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Pasadena Little Theatre's Artisan Craft Show
4318 Allen Genoa Road, Pasadena
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The Jaguar Club of Houston's 40th Annual Concours D'Elegance Car Show
Sugar Land Town Square
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Pin It Expo
Stafford Centre
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival
Nature Discovery Center - Russ Pitman Park
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
FUMC Pumpkin Fest
Faith United Methodist Church, The Woodlands
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Great Pumpkin Celebration at Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops - Pearland
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Zombie Party
Kemah Boardwalk
5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Howl-O-Ween Fest
Oak Meadow Park
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Houston Korean Cultural Festival
Discovery Green
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Boo on the Boardwalk: Scary Saturdays
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 22
Lucha Empire: Wildly entertaining Mexican Masked Wrestling Event
Los Rieles, Houston
3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Beer & Cheese Pairing
2000 Lyons Ave., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The Secret Garden
Houston Hobby Center
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Wounded Warrior Watch Jamboree & Auction
Billy's Hall, Pearland
4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
6th Annual Fall Fest
North Shore Rotary Pavilion, Houston
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Joshua Bell Live in Concert
The Grand, Galveston
3:00 p.m.
Balloonapalooza Fall Fest
Constellation Field, Sugar Land
4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
20th Annual Art-ober-fest
Galveston
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Wings Over Houston Airshow
Ellington Airport, Houston
11:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
Froberg's Farm Corn Maze and Fall Festival
Froberg's Farm
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Dungeon of Doom Haunted House
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
PAW Patrol Roll Patrol Road Tour
Target 8500 Main Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
AARP Block Party at Wings Over Houston
Ellington Airport, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival
Nature Discovery Center - Russ Pitman Park
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Great Pumpkin Celebration at Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops - Pearland
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Boo on the Boardwalk: Spooky Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
1:00 p.m.
For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff