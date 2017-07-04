Today's Top Stories
SKYDRONE13
SkyDrone13 captures footage from Freedom Over Texas
SkyDrone13 over Freedom Over Texas. (KTRK)
KTRK
Tuesday, July 04, 2017 10:14PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In between the festivities at Eleanor Tinsley Park, SkyDrone13 captured the patriotic spirit at Freedom Over Texas.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
