Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
BREAKING NEWS
Official: U.S. soldier linked to Islamic State arrested
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Razor blades found in Huntsville playground
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Hurricane Guide
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Official: U.S. soldier linked to Islamic State arrested
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Razor blades found in Huntsville playground
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
SKYDRONE13
SkyDrone13 captures footage from CITGO Freedom Over Texas
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2182969" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
SkyDrone13 over Freedom Over Texas. (KTRK)
KTRK
Monday, July 10, 2017 05:12PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In between the festivities at Eleanor Tinsley Park, SkyDrone13 captured the patriotic spirit at CITGO Freedom Over Texas.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
society
skydrone13
Freedom over Texas
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SKYDRONE13
SkyDrone13 moseys over Kemah Boardwalk
Surfs up! SkyDrone13 captures red flags at Galveston Beach
SkyDrone13 buzzes over Buffalo Bayou
SkyDrone13 flies over the Brazos River
More skydrone13
SOCIETY
Saturday Extra
WWII Purple Heart stolen on 4th of July
Couple replaces lost wedding photos decades later
Brothers prank call Fulshear Police Department 25 times
More Society
Top Stories
Mom charged after 11-year-old girl drives brother home
12 rescued from sweltering cargo bay of truck
A look back: America's deadliest smuggling incident
Official: U.S. soldier linked to Islamic State arrested
Razor blades found in Huntsville playground
Cat in the Hat burglar caught breaking into school
Severe weather threat giving way to light showers
Show More
Kitten that lost three paws to abuse learning to walk
'I am very ill,' Tejano singer Ram Herrera confesses
Mom charged after allegedly dunking baby in pool
Woman: Wendy's chicken nugget argument led to attack
Yorkie thrown from car on New York highway
More News
Top Video
Lose weight in just 15 minutes with T-Tapp
A look back: America's deadliest smuggling incident
Mom charged after 11-year-old girl drives brother home
Cat in the Hat burglar caught breaking into school
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Hurricane Guide
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston