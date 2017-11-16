RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office removed a Facebook post involving the F-Trump sticker photo that went viral after the driver was identified.
Sheriff Troy Nehls said, "The Facebook post accomplished its objective and now we know who owns the truck."
The F-Trump picture prompted Nehls to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
The controversial sign in question reads, "F (expletive) Trump and f (expletive) you for voting for him."
"I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359," Nehls wrote on Facebook. "If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you."
During the press conference, Nehls said he had no regrets about the controversial Facebook post.
"Our prosecutor has informed us she would accept disorderly conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it," he wrote.
Fort Bend County District Attorney John Healey told Eyewitness News that he was never consulted about any charges on the owner of the truck prior to Nehls' social media post and that he questions whether the language posted on the truck meets legal requirements for "disorderly conduct" as specified by the sheriff.
"The words would have to 'tend to incite an immediate breach of the peace,'" Healey told ABC13.
He said that if no one has become violent or even confrontational toward the owner of the truck and no police report has been filed in regard to that, then by default this doesn't meet the statutorily prescribed requirements for disorderly conduct.
ABC13 first tracked down the driver of the pickup truck. Karen Fonseca said she put the custom made graphic up about 11 months ago. She said her family is expressing their First Amendment rights and voicing their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump. Fonseca said she's surprised Nehls couldn't reach her. She's open to sitting down with him.
She insisted she has no plans on removing the sign.
"It makes people happy. They smile. They stop you," said Fonseca. "They want to shake your hand."
Fonseca said she's most at odds with the president about his proposed border wall.
She said people tell her they "wish they had the guts" to put up a similar sign on their vehicle.
The American Civil Liberties Union responded to Nehls' Facebook post.
"No Sheriff Nehls, you can't prosecute speech just because it contains words you don't like," ACLU said.
