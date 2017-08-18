WEEKEND GUIDE

Shattered by fragile weekend plans? Here's some ideas!

Patricia Lopez shows you what's happening this weekend. (Eric Knight/Houston Glass Show)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The weekend is here and it's time to get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!

Friday, August 18

Vintage Glass & Antique Show and Sale
Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Rosenberg
2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Deep Purple Alice Cooper with The Edgar Winter Band
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
6:30 p.m.

Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston

Reserve 101 Tasting with Richard Paterson
Reserve 101, Houston
5:00 p.m.
Classic Albums Live presents Creedence Clearwater Revivals Chronicles
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.

The Avett Brothers
Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
7:30 p.m.

Kids' Backporch Productions presents Lion King, Jr
13735 Beamer Road, Houston
2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Night Court 2017: Con Law - From the Beginning
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Houston
7:30 p.m.

Live Music with Point Blank Society
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
7:00 p.m.

Chuy's 29th Annual Green Chile Festival
All Houston Chuy's Restaurants
11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Movies in the Park: Lego Batman
Centennial Park, Friendswood
Dusk

Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Flicks at Five Points: Sing
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

Ed Sheeran Thinking Out Loud Tour
The Toyota Center
7:30 p.m.

Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston

Tiny Kids Concert Series: Mlee Marie
Rec Room 100 Jackson St., Houston
10:30 a.m.

Race Car Driver Kory Enders at Discovery Center
Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center
10:00 a.m.

Vintage Glass & Antique Show and Sale
Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Rosenberg
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7:00 p.m.

Micky and the Motorcars
Constellation Field, Sugar Land
5:00 p.m.

Pikachu's Birthday
Children's Museum of Houston
10:00 a.m.

Chuy's 29th Annual Green Chile Festival
All Houston Chuy's Restaurants
11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

1st Kolache Pop Up
King's BierHaus - The Heights
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Night Court 2017: Con Law - From the Beginning
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Houston
7:30 p.m.

1940 Air Terminal Museum Presents Wings and Wheels
8325 Travelair, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

World of Dance Tour
Revention Music Center, Houston
3:00 p.m.
Incredible India: Unity in Diversity
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.

Movie at the Dike: Concert, Fireworks & Movie
Rainbow Park, 800 Bay Street North, Texas City
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Hey Mikey's Ice Cream Grand Opening on 6th Street
505 6th Street North, Texas City
10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sugar Land Superstar Finale
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Kid's Day at H-E-B Plus in Pearland
2805 Business Center Drive, Pearland
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Kids' Fest
Kingwood Town Center Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Back to School Block Party and Backpack Giveaway
Tidwell Park
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Backyard Composting
Missouri City Green
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Kids' Backporch Productions presents Lion King, Jr
13735 Beamer Road, Houston
2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Summer Food Truck Series
Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Ronnie Corb
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 20

Kids' Backporch Productions presents Lion King, Jr
13735 Beamer Road, Houston
2:30 p.m.

Viva La Lucha: Wildly Entertaining Mexican Masked Wrestling Event
The Concert Pub, Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Vintage Glass & Antique Show and Sale
Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Rosenberg
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston

Chuy's 29th Annual Green Chile Festival
All Houston Chuy's Restaurants
11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson featuring Jeremy Good
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston

