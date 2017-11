Donate Now-December 8, at locations listed below.

-and-

Join the Live Drive, December 8 from 6a-6p at ABC13 Studios (3310 Bissonnet)



A gift of $1 provides 3 meals for a hungry child, senior or adult.



For more information on the Houston Food Bank and how you can make a difference Click Here

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

It's that time of year again...a time to help make the holiday season a little brighter for those less fortunate. Many of our neighbors are living at or below the poverty line. Many are forced to choose between things like feeding their children and paying rent. Thousands of individuals and families are finding themselves in need.Giving to the ABC13 Share Your Holidays Food Drive illustrates how caring people make a difference by working together to help neighbors. Your donations and financial contributions help the Houston Food Bank warm the holiday season for our neighbors most in need. Share Your Holidays and help make the season brighter. Donate now through December 8th by bringing non-perishable food items to one of our many collection sites listed below.If you would like to request a donation of food, call the Houston Food Bank. For English call 713-547-8692. For Spanish, call 713-547-8693Braeburn Storefront -Clear Lake Substation -Eastside Substation -Kingwood Satellite Substation -Midwest Substation -Near Town (Montrose) -Northeast Substation -Southeast Substation -Southwest Substation -Southmore Storefront -Spring Branch Storefront -Bay City Police Department -Baytown Fire & Rescue Station #1 -Galveston: Ball High School -Katy: Maud Marks Library -Montgomery County Foodbank -Pearland Neighborhood Center -Richmond/Rosenberg: Terry High School -Stafford Municipal School District -Sugar Land: Ismaili Jamatkhana & Center -Turkish Raindrop Houston (Embrace Relief) -The Walt Disney Company and ABC, have teamed up with Feeding America to inspire a healthier generation. Together we will expand access to fresh produce and nutritious foods in communities where kids and families need it most. Disney, together with ABC, announced a $1 million donation to Feeding America to help strengthen local produce programs across the country. Learn More HOUSTON FOOD BANK REGISTRATION FOR FOOD: The Phone Will Go Live Dec. 4th713-547-8692 (English)713-547-8693 (Spanish)