SHOPPING

MAC Selena collection back in stores
EMBED </>More News Videos

MAC is relaunching its Selena makeup collection to be available in stores and online. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The wait is over. The Selena makeup collection by MAC Cosmetics is back in stores.

Selena fans were frustrated after collection sold out online in October, but MAC announced earlier in December that the products would be sold again online and in stores.

"Due to the overwhelming passion and excitement from Selena's fans, MAC Selena will be available again in the United States and Canada," the company statement read.

The Tejano star's collection went on sale October 1 on the company's website, but fans were greeted with error messages when they tried to complete their purchase.
SEE ALSO: Fans frustrated after Selena makeup line sells out

The products launched again online Wednesday, and most of the items have sold out.


Some Selena fans rushed to the stores to purchase part of the makeup collection, and they were, of course, excited to share photos of what they bought.

"I got the whole set!!! Except the eyeliner," a Twitter user wrote.
Watch: Selena remembered in emotional makeup tutorial
EMBED </>More News Videos

Transform yourself into the Queen of Tejano with this makeup tutorial

Related Topics:
societymusicshoppingentertainment
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Hatchimals not hatching
Today is the second busiest shopping day
Mom brings young girl on shoplifting trip
Last minute shopping at Memorial City Mall
More shopping
SOCIETY
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Santa wakeboards in flooded Australian park
Feel-good stories that made us smile and happy-cry in 2016
Public says goodbye to 2016 at annual Good Riddance Day
More Society
Top Stories
HPD: Teen burglar confesses to killing woman over car
Man accused of random attack on teen suffers mental illness
Soldier identified in deadly Apache chopper crash
Police investigate discovery of dead body in Texas City
Constable: Sex texter exposed himself to minor girl
Dirt bike stolen from dead teen
CEO rewards entire company with a cruise
Show More
2 injured as explosion rocks mobile home community
Children run for their lives after airstrike on school
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Debbie Reynolds, mom of Carrie Fisher, dead at 84
Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
More News
Top Video
Man charged with DUI-for caffeine
2 injured as explosion rocks mobile home community
Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Officials investigate mobile home fire in Crosby
More Video