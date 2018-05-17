Secret Hideaway: Ambrosia is Upper Kirby's hidden gem

Surrounded by an array of tropical trees and just minutes from Houston's museum district, is Ambrosia, a cozy hidden gem where foodies can enjoy unique pan-Asian cuisine.The charm of Ambrosia literally begins with the 500 year old rustic front door, which was shipped in from Europe. The terracotta tiles, exotic artwork on the walls, stunning chandeliers and enormous wrought-iron accents make guests feel like they are in another world.From happy hour to a romantic date night, the sleek bar, two private rooms and covered outdoor patio offers an ambience for every occasion.Ambrosia is owned by Peter and Tien Tran, two first-generation American brothers raised by Vietnamese parents who fled to Houston after the fall of Saigon.Ambrosia, which translates to food and drink from the God, blends flavors and spices from the Far East with locally sourced ingredients creating innovative cuisine perfect for sharing among friends.