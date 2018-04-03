School girls kneel while performing national anthem

Two elementary school students kneeled as their choir performed the national anthem before the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians baseball game on April 1 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington.Louis Penna shared a video on Twitter of the two young girls kneeling as their elementary school choir performed the Star Spangled Banner.The girls, from Mountain View Elementary School in Seattle, knelt down in front of a military color guard.Former San Francisco 49ers' quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled for the anthem during the 2016 season, retweeted a photo of the girls kneeling.