GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --Spring in the Houston area has been off to a chilly start, but Schlitterbahn Galveston is already looking ahead to summer.
The waterpark will kick off the 2018 summer season by opening the entire park on Saturday, April 21.
Visitors will get to enjoy the world's tallest water coaster, the MASSIV Monster Blaster and the Whitewater River.
The park opens at 10 a.m. General admission starts around $51.
