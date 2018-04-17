SOCIETY

Schlitterbahn Galveston kicks off summer 2018 season on Saturday

Schlitterbahn Galveston is ready to open for some waterpark fun this weekend. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Spring in the Houston area has been off to a chilly start, but Schlitterbahn Galveston is already looking ahead to summer.

The waterpark will kick off the 2018 summer season by opening the entire park on Saturday, April 21.

Visitors will get to enjoy the world's tallest water coaster, the MASSIV Monster Blaster and the Whitewater River.

The park opens at 10 a.m. General admission starts around $51.

SEE ALSO: Grand Texas park openings now set for June 29, annual passes available

Grand Texas park openings now set for June 29, annual passes available

