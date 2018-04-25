HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Are you looking for a new job? If so, get your resumes ready.
Saint Arnold Brewery is holding its first job fair this afternoon.
The brewery is hiring servers, runners, bussers, bartenders, hosts and kitchen staff for its new beer garden and restaurant.
The job fair is from 4 to 6 p.m. today.
Saint Arnold says applicants will be interviewed the same day.
Click here to apply.
The brewery is currently working to expand, which is expected to open later this year. It will include a restaurant and an outdoor area with tables.
