Safe rides for Rodeo, St. Patrick's Day, and Spring Break

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With the final weekend of Rodeo, Spring Break and St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, expect to see extra officers on the road looking for drunk drivers.
If you plan on partying with a drink in hand, make sure you have a safe ride home.
Crown Royal is joining forces with Lyft to provide $10 off of rides around town starting Saturday at 12 a.m until 11:49 p.m. on Sunday. If you are 21 or older, enter the promo code CROWNRIDES on the app.
Also, Houston attorneys Sutliff and Stout will pay up to $30 for your ride home on St. Patrick's Day. Send your receipt, valid driver's license and Paypal information to the attorney's office within 7 days and receive a refund up to $30.