SOCIETY

Safe rides for Rodeo, St. Patrick's Day, and Spring Break

EMBED </>More Videos

Safe rides for Rodeo, St. Patrick's Day, and spring break (AP Photo/John Locher)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the final weekend of Rodeo, Spring Break and St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, expect to see extra officers on the road looking for drunk drivers.

If you plan on partying with a drink in hand, make sure you have a safe ride home.

Crown Royal is joining forces with Lyft to provide $10 off of rides around town starting Saturday at 12 a.m until 11:49 p.m. on Sunday. If you are 21 or older, enter the promo code CROWNRIDES on the app.

Also, Houston attorneys Sutliff and Stout will pay up to $30 for your ride home on St. Patrick's Day. Send your receipt, valid driver's license and Paypal information to the attorney's office within 7 days and receive a refund up to $30.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyuberlyfttaxifree stuffdrinkinghouston livestock show and rodeoSt. Patrick's Day
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities clear suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Authorities clear suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video