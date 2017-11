Looking for some fun events close to home this weekend? Look no further!Dawn Mountain, Houston7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Quintero Theatre, Unviersity of Houston8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Alamodome, San Antonio10:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, Houston8:00 p.m.Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land6:30 p.m.14803 Park Almeda Dr., Houston8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Central Green at La Centerra, Cinco Ranch7:00 p.m.GalvestonVFW Park, Katy4:00 p.m. - 10:00 a.m. (Saturday)Kemah Boardwalk3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Dawn Mountain, Houston7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Quintero Theatre, Unviersity of Houston8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.3105 Campbell Road., Houston3:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.First Metropolitan Church, Houston8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.Alamodome, San Antonio7:00 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.Clear Creek Golf Club11:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land8:00 p.m.Baytown Nature Center6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.1 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land1601 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.4526 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Houston Arboretum & Nature Center1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m.Brock Park, Houston9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.GalvestonHenry Field Pasadena Pony Baseball Fields12:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.The Lodge at Rob Fleming Park2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.409 6th Street North, Texas City10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Dawn Mountain, Houston7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Quintero Theatre, Unviersity of Houston8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Dudley Recital Hall, University of Houston2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land8:00 p.m.1510 Hutchins St., Houston10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Galveston9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston