WEEKEND GUIDE

Now that the World Series is over what do we do? Here are some weekend ideas

(Richard Brew/Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for some fun events close to home this weekend? Look no further!

Friday, November 3

Abiding, Change and Presence
Dawn Mountain, Houston
7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Topdog/Underdog
Quintero Theatre, Unviersity of Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Music for All's Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional Championship
Alamodome, San Antonio
10:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Charlie Robison featuring Randall King at Armadillo Palace
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, Houston
8:00 p.m.

PJ Masks - Time to Be A Hero - LIVE!
Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
6:30 p.m.

Pearl Theater Presents Antony and Cleopatra
14803 Park Almeda Dr., Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Live Music: Jason V Chapman with Cally Moudry
Central Green at La Centerra, Cinco Ranch
7:00 p.m.

Lone Star Rally
Galveston

The Community Campout
VFW Park, Katy
4:00 p.m. - 10:00 a.m. (Saturday)

Salute to Military Service & First Responders
Kemah Boardwalk
3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Abiding, Change and Presence
Dawn Mountain, Houston
7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Topdog/Underdog
Quintero Theatre, Unviersity of Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

3rd Annual No Solider Left Behind
3105 Campbell Road., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Pastors & Family Appreciation Breakfast
First Metropolitan Church, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Music for All's Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional Championship
Alamodome, San Antonio
7:00 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Learn Local Charity Open
Clear Creek Golf Club
11:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thugs and the Women Who Love 'Em
Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
8:00 p.m.

Full Moon Hike
Baytown Nature Center
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

44th Annual British Festival
1 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land

Hope For Heroes Gala
1601 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

H&H Beer & BBQ Festival
4526 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Naturally Wild Families: Cane Pole Fishing
Houston Arboretum & Nature Center
1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m.

Greens Bayou Regatta
Brock Park, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Lone Star Rally
Galveston
Pasadena Fire vs. Police Softball Game
Henry Field Pasadena Pony Baseball Fields
12:00 p.m.

iFest Live!
Sugar Land Town Square
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Arts In The Park
The Lodge at Rob Fleming Park
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

This is Kingwood Festival
Kingwood Town Center Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Salute to Military Service & First Responders
Kemah Boardwalk
9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Touch-A-Truck 2017 & Model Train Festival

409 6th Street North, Texas City
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 5

Abiding, Change and Presence
Dawn Mountain, Houston
7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Topdog/Underdog
Quintero Theatre, Unviersity of Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Fredell Lack Legacy Violin Series: Sharman Plesner
Dudley Recital Hall, University of Houston
2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Thugs and the Women Who Love 'Em
Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
8:00 p.m.

Doggies Who Brunch
1510 Hutchins St., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Lone Star Rally
Galveston

The Woodlands Cultural and Heritage Festival
9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Salute to Military Service & First Responders
Kemah Boardwalk
6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyeventssummer funweekend guideHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEEKEND GUIDE
320 million corn-kernel ball pit on display at pumpkin patch
Getting around downtown Houston will be extra tricky
Houston's first outdoor roller rink opens today
Events that you don't want to miss today
More weekend guide
SOCIETY
Could homemade cakes be the key to Astros success?
'Astros baby': Baby born during historic Game 7
Watch concerts like a VIP at Woodforest Bank Club
Sheriff gives homeless man boots off his feet
More Society
Top Stories
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
CHAMPIONS: Astros arrive in Houston after World Series win
Deshaun Watson out for season after tearing ACL
Who is Matt McGloin?
FREE DOWNLOAD: Show your Astros pride with these signs
HPD prepared to protect thousands at parade
HISD closed Friday after 950 staff reportedly ask off
Headed to parade? Ride for free on METRO
Show More
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade tomorrow
'Astros baby': Baby born during historic Game 7
Astros win a welcomed distraction in Dickinson
Where did President Trump's Twitter account go?
Too-tall big rig damages overpass near downtown
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Children of ABC13's news team go trick-or-treating
Meet the barber of the Houston Astros
BOO! Halloween costumes and decorations
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
More Photos