Looking for some fun events close to home this weekend? Look no further!
Friday, November 3
Abiding, Change and Presence
Dawn Mountain, Houston
7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Topdog/Underdog
Quintero Theatre, Unviersity of Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Music for All's Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional Championship
Alamodome, San Antonio
10:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Charlie Robison featuring Randall King at Armadillo Palace
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, Houston
8:00 p.m.
PJ Masks - Time to Be A Hero - LIVE!
Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
6:30 p.m.
Pearl Theater Presents Antony and Cleopatra
14803 Park Almeda Dr., Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Live Music: Jason V Chapman with Cally Moudry
Central Green at La Centerra, Cinco Ranch
7:00 p.m.
Lone Star Rally
Galveston
The Community Campout
VFW Park, Katy
4:00 p.m. - 10:00 a.m. (Saturday)
Salute to Military Service & First Responders
Kemah Boardwalk
3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
Abiding, Change and Presence
Dawn Mountain, Houston
7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Topdog/Underdog
Quintero Theatre, Unviersity of Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
3rd Annual No Solider Left Behind
3105 Campbell Road., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Pastors & Family Appreciation Breakfast
First Metropolitan Church, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Music for All's Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional Championship
Alamodome, San Antonio
7:00 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.
Learn Local Charity Open
Clear Creek Golf Club
11:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Thugs and the Women Who Love 'Em
Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
8:00 p.m.
Full Moon Hike
Baytown Nature Center
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
44th Annual British Festival
1 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land
Hope For Heroes Gala
1601 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
H&H Beer & BBQ Festival
4526 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Naturally Wild Families: Cane Pole Fishing
Houston Arboretum & Nature Center
1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m.
Greens Bayou Regatta
Brock Park, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Lone Star Rally
Galveston
Pasadena Fire vs. Police Softball Game
Henry Field Pasadena Pony Baseball Fields
12:00 p.m.
iFest Live!
Sugar Land Town Square
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Arts In The Park
The Lodge at Rob Fleming Park
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
This is Kingwood Festival
Kingwood Town Center Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Salute to Military Service & First Responders
Kemah Boardwalk
9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Touch-A-Truck 2017 & Model Train Festival
409 6th Street North, Texas City
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 5
Abiding, Change and Presence
Dawn Mountain, Houston
7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Topdog/Underdog
Quintero Theatre, Unviersity of Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Fredell Lack Legacy Violin Series: Sharman Plesner
Dudley Recital Hall, University of Houston
2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Thugs and the Women Who Love 'Em
Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
8:00 p.m.
Doggies Who Brunch
1510 Hutchins St., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Lone Star Rally
Galveston
The Woodlands Cultural and Heritage Festival
9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Salute to Military Service & First Responders
Kemah Boardwalk
6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
