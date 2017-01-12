SOCIETY

ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Britain&#39;s Prince William speaks with Aoife, 9, during his visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre in Stratford in east London, Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Matt Dunham, Pool&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Child Bereavement UK Center, a charity that helps children and families deal with grief, in London on Jan. 11.

Prince William, the royal patron of the organization, took the time to speak with a young girl, 9-year old Aoife, about his mother. Aoife's father died after a battle with pancreatic cancer six years ago.

"You know I lost my mummy when I was very young too. I was [15] and my brother was 12. So we lost our mummy when we were young as well," he told the girl, according to ABC News.

Duchess Kate had also attended an event earlier in the day at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.
