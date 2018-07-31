Rise in beach-goers presents new parking challenges for Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --Galveston is planning for the future by exploring how to make room for an increasing number of visitors on the island.
City Manager Brian Maxwell says the island does not have serious parking problems yet, and the city wants to keep it that way.
The city of Galveston commissioned a study to help determine how to deal with an increased need for parking along the seawall and throughout the island.
Among the possibilities are surface lots, parking garages, reconfiguring street parking and continued development to the island's trolley system.
"This is not just a seawall or a beach issue. This is an overall parking issue for the city of Galveston and where we put the people that want to come," said Maxwell, "We just want their experience to be positive."
Maxwell expects these decisions will take years, and the city will seek feedback from residents and businesses throughout the process. Updates will be posted on the Galveston city website.