History and traditions: Homecoming offers unique experience at Rice University

Rice, it's homecoming! What are some of your favorite spots on campus? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For many Owls returning to Rice University this weekend, homecoming brings a sense of nostalgia and a chance to relive some of those well-known traditions.

From one of the university's longest-running traditions with the freshmen class at Sallyport, to its unique location in the heart of Houston, there is plenty of excitement at Rice.


During her days at Rice, ABC13's Katherine Whaley spent time at Willy's Pub, the School of Humanities building and inside the residential building of Lovett College.

"I've made many fond memories here and also at other places around campus," Whaley added.

Ready to take a trip down memory lane? Take a look at the video above.

