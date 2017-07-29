SOCIETY

Remembering Marvin Zindler: A legacy of kindness and love

EMBED </>More Videos

Marvin Zindler remembered ten years after passing (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From "Slime in the Ice Machine" to the Chicken Ranch, from rats and roaches to "Angels in Action," Marvin Zindler was a Houston institution and beloved member of our ABC13 family.

Marvin died 10 years ago today after a brave fight with pancreatic cancer.

He spent more than three decades with KTRK, helping average joes and the everyday Houstonian through his pioneering consumer reporting.

Donning his familiar white wig and blue shades, Marvin was a welcome visitor into our homes each night.

WATCH: Dave Ward remembers the legendary Marvin Zindler
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News anchor, Dave Ward remembers Houston's television crusader, Marvin Zindler



We treasured Marvin's embrace and love for the less fortunate, and his willingness to go the extra mile to help someone in need.

He had a taste for great food and clean kitchens (remember the Blue Ribbon Awards?), and was apt to highlight the random acts of kindness that make the people of this city great.

There can be no greater tribute to a man who so loved Houston than for each of us, in our own ways, to be more like him.

Marvin may be gone, but he is not forgotten.

In his memory, we hope you have a great day. Wishing you good golf, good tennis, or whatever makes you happy.

PHOTOS: Remembering Marvin Zindler
WATCH: ABC13 returns to the Chicken Ranch 43 years later
EMBED More News Videos

Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia got exclusive access to the property to show us what it looks like today and discuss future plans for the site.

Restaurant in NW Houston honors Marvin Zindler
EMBED More News Videos

The memory of the late Marvin Zindler is alive in a new fried chicken restaurant

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societymemorialremember whenABC13inside abc13Houston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Hardware store transforms into bar with boozy snowballs
Family celebrates fifth Eagle Scout accomplishment
Use your 'Spidey sense' in Houston this weekend
Why Princess Diana was rarely in family photos
More Society
Top Stories
Body of missing Montgomery County woman found
HEAT ADVISORY: Sweltering heat expected today
Hardware store transforms into bar with boozy snowballs
Use your 'Spidey sense' in Houston this weekend
EXCLUSIVE: Officer who fell off SW Fwy may need surgery
Divers to search for missing kayaker on Lake Houston
Tony Mandola's embraces restaurant weeks with love
Beloved chains we wish were in Houston
Show More
$19.5M Lazy Lane mansion hits market in River Oaks
Charges dropped against man claiming cop harassed him
EXCLUSIVE: Jewelry store owner recalls violent shootout
Trump ready to sign Russia sanctions bill
City official tangled in bribery case dismissed
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Officer who fell off SW Fwy may need surgery
HEAT ADVISORY: Sweltering heat expected today
Body of missing Montgomery County woman found
Man could face charges in deadly NW Houston crash
More Video