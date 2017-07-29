Remembering Marvin Zindler: A legacy of kindness and love

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --From "Slime in the Ice Machine" to the Chicken Ranch, from rats and roaches to "Angels in Action," Marvin Zindler was a Houston institution and beloved member of our ABC13 family.
Marvin died 10 years ago today after a brave fight with pancreatic cancer.
He spent more than three decades with KTRK, helping average joes and the everyday Houstonian through his pioneering consumer reporting.
Donning his familiar white wig and blue shades, Marvin was a welcome visitor into our homes each night.
We treasured Marvin's embrace and love for the less fortunate, and his willingness to go the extra mile to help someone in need.
He had a taste for great food and clean kitchens (remember the Blue Ribbon Awards?), and was apt to highlight the random acts of kindness that make the people of this city great.
There can be no greater tribute to a man who so loved Houston than for each of us, in our own ways, to be more like him.
Marvin may be gone, but he is not forgotten.
In his memory, we hope you have a great day. Wishing you good golf, good tennis, or whatever makes you happy.
